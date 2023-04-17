ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that the latest revelations made by Satya Pal Malik, the so-called former Governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have once again vindicated Pakistan’s stance on the Pulwama Attack of February 2019.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Malik’s “disclosures demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.”
Earlier, Satya Pal Malik brought out explosive truth about the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019.
In an interview, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his aides hid facts from the Indian public about the Pulwama attack. He mentioned realising that Indian nationalist government wanted to use the attack to blame Pakistan for political gains.Malik said Indian Prime Minister was ill-informed and ignorant about Indian-occupied Kashmir, and that the premier told him to remain tight-lipped about the lapses, which according to him led to the awful incident. He linked the attack on paramilitary troops with incompetence and carelessness by the Indian system, specifically of the home ministry. He also mentioned how Central Reserve Police Force asked for the jet to transport its personnel, but the Indian Home Minister denied the request. FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan hoped that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India’s propaganda campaign against Pakistan driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit. “India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations.