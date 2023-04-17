Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yester­day that the latest rev­elations made by Satya Pal Malik, the so-called former Governor of the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK), have once again vindicated Paki­stan’s stance on the Pul­wama Attack of Febru­ary 2019.

Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch said Malik’s “disclosures demon­strate how the Indi­an leadership has ha­bitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pa­kistan to advance its sham victimhood nar­rative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for do­mestic political gains.”

Earlier, Satya Pal Ma­lik brought out explo­sive truth about the Pul­wama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019.

In an interview, he said Indi­an Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his aides hid facts from the Indian public about the Pulwama attack. He men­tioned realising that Indian nationalist government want­ed to use the attack to blame Pakistan for political gains.Malik said Indian Prime Min­ister was ill-informed and ig­norant about Indian-occupied Kashmir, and that the pre­mier told him to remain tight-lipped about the lapses, which according to him led to the awful incident. He linked the attack on paramilitary troops with incompetence and care­lessness by the Indian system, specifically of the home min­istry. He also mentioned how Central Reserve Police Force asked for the jet to transport its personnel, but the Indian Home Minister denied the re­quest. FO spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan hoped that the international community would take cogni­zance of the latest revelations and see through India’s pro­paganda campaign against Pa­kistan driven by selfish polit­ical considerations and based on lies and deceit. “India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations.