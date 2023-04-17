Share:

The security personnel who were martyred during the operation in Waziristan were laid to rest on Monday.

The funeral prayers of Lance Naik Shoaib Ali and Sepoy Rafiullah Shaheed were held in Wana and their native areas. Both martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, said ISPR on Monday.

According to ISPR, military and civil officers, soldiers, general public and relatives of the martyrs participated in the funeral prayer. The spokesperson said that the armed forces were committed to end terrorism at any cost. “These sacrifices further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Zarmlan area of South Waziristan on Saturday, during which there was a fierce exchange of fire between the forces and the terrorists, in which Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (25 years old, resident of Parachinar) was killed and Sepoy Rafiullah (age 22 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) were martyred while fighting bravely.