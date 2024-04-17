Minister directs to ensure fertilizers supply

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed to ensure availability of Urea ad DAP Fertilizer to farmers in the Kharif Season.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the demand and supply of Urea and DAP Fertilizer for Kharif season. The meeting was informed that the demand for Urea Fertiliz­er for Kharif Season 2024 is 3.6 per­cent higher than in the last year.

The meeting was further informed that the Ministry of Industries and Production is also monitoring the availability and production of fer­tilizer with the provincial govern­ments.

It was further informed that the fertilizers manufacturing industries will increase production of fertiliz­ers on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the govern­ment is committed to the welfare and improvement of agriculture and is ensuring integrated measures for agricultural development and pros­perity of farmers and all resources will be utilized in this connection.

The Minister said gas supply will also be ensured for fertilizer plants. He said development of the country is linked with the development of industries and agriculture.