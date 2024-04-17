Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister directs to ensure fertilizers supply

Our Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed to ensure availability of Urea ad DAP Fertilizer to farmers in the Kharif Season.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the demand and supply of Urea and DAP Fertilizer for Kharif season. The meeting was informed that the demand for Urea Fertiliz­er for Kharif Season 2024 is 3.6 per­cent higher than in the last year.

The meeting was further informed that the Ministry of Industries and Production is also monitoring the availability and production of fer­tilizer with the provincial govern­ments.

It was further informed that the fertilizers manufacturing industries will increase production of fertiliz­ers on priority basis.

Intermediate's chemistry and english papers postponed in Lahore

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the govern­ment is committed to the welfare and improvement of agriculture and is ensuring integrated measures for agricultural development and pros­perity of farmers and all resources will be utilized in this connection.

The Minister said gas supply will also be ensured for fertilizer plants. He said development of the country is linked with the development of industries and agriculture.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024