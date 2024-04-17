Workshop focusses on quality higher education for nation building

PESHAWAR - The Progress Review Meeting and Consultative Workshop for Understanding and Effective Implementation of Pakistan’s Precept, Standards, and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023) at higher education institutions of the country on Tuesday.
This is part of the series of workshops HEC is going to conduct across four regions of the country.
The consultative meeting for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region was held in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar here on Tuesday.
The workshop signifies a pivotal step forward in advancing quality assurance practices and transforming the higher education institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.
Esteemed dignitaries and representatives from various educational institutions gathered to participate in this consultative QA workshop, include Arshad Khan, Secretary Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq; Registrar KMU Inam Ullah; and Nasir Shah, Director General of Quality Assurance HEC Islamabad. Their presence underscored a collective commitment to enhancing the quality of education through effective implementation of PSG-2023.
Dr Aasya Bukhari, Director of Quality Assurance at KMU, welcomed the attendees on behalf of KMU and Nasir Shah shared the significance of the workshop in understanding and implementing PSG-2023. He provided a comprehensive overview of the workshop’s objectives and initiatives aimed at ensuring adherence to quality standards across HEIs.
In his address, VC Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq emphasized the critical importance of PSG-2023 in transforming higher education towards an enhancement-focused and student-centered approach. He stressed the global relevance of this framework and its impact on educational standards.
Nasir Shah, Director General of Quality Assurance at HEC, elaborated on the multifaceted benefits of PSG-2023. He emphasized how quality assurance frameworks contribute to maintain and elevate educational standards, enhancing the reputation of HEIs both nationally and internationally, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and accountability.
Chief guest Arshad Khan reiterated the pivotal role of higher education institutions in driving positive societal transformations. He emphasized the importance of PSG-2023 in ensuring robust schooling and quality teaching systems across the region.
The consultative workshop will be held until May 18, serves as a platform to promote understanding and effective implementation of PSG-2023, highlighting its pivotal role in upholding and enhancing educational standards across Pakistan.