SCCI rejects increase in petroleum prices

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Acting President, Ijaz Afridi, strongly opposes the recent surge in petroleum prices due to its potential harm to the country’s economy. He urgently calls for a reconsideration of this decision. Afridi fears that rising petroleum costs could trigger inflation and increase expenses in industrial production, impacting those already struggling with inflation.

Initially hopeful about the caretaker government, Afridi finds disappointment as it continues the predecessor’s policies. He stresses the need for rectifying economic challenges caused by past flawed policies. Escalating power and gas tariffs have led to industry closures and heightened unemployment.

Afridi urges the caretaker government to adopt business-friendly policies, offering relief to the business community. He warns of strong protests from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and traders if anti-business policies persist. He criticizes the unjust contrast between lowering petroleum prices in neighbouring countries and continuous hikes domestically.

The caretaker government must recognize the seriousness of the situation and take concrete actions to support businesses, industries, and the fragile economy. Afridi suggests involving chambers and stakeholders for economic and industrial growth. He also requests a relief package for the terrorism-affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Association in Mardan rejects the petroleum price increase, claiming the caretaker government lacks the mandate for such action. They warn of potential protests unless the government reverses the unconstitutional decision within ten days. They blame past leaders for citizens’ hardships and emphasize the importance of the transport sector in youth employment.

The transport community criticizes the government for increasing petroleum product prices, burdening the poor masses and targeting the less privileged. Former Prime Ministers Imran Khan Niazi and Shehbaz Sharif’s legacies are seen as contributing to this difficulty. Transport is vital for the province’s youth employment, paying various taxes upfront.

Transport representatives firmly oppose petroleum price hikes, demanding the government rescind the unconstitutional decision within ten days. They threaten protests against the caretaker government’s unconstitutional and anti-business actions if their demands are not met.