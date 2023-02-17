Share:

Tens of thousands of rail workers in the UK will once again go on strike amid a pay dispute, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) announced Thursday.

Members of the RMT union from 14 train operators will walk out on March 16, 18 and 30 and April 1.

The union last week refused offers from employers and said there would be "sustained and targeted" industrial action in the coming days.

"RMT is seeking an unconditional offer from rail operators and Network Rail," its statement said.

Describing the 5% pay rise offer as "dreadful," the union said that rail staff would also launch an overtime ban that would interrupt maintenance and operations from mid-March through the end of April.

"Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security," said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch.

"Thousands of employees are telling us they want the improved offer that we have tabled, an offer worth at least 9% over two years - rising to over 14% for the lowest paid, provides job security with no compulsory redundancies and 75% discounted rail travel," said Network Rail's chief negotiator Tim Shoveller.

"But instead of offering members a democratic vote with a referendum, the RMT leadership is hiding behind a sham 'consultation."