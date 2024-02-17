Babar Azam, Hania Aamir bring vibrance to Peshawar Zalmi anthem

The official anthem of the Peshawar Zalmi, a team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been released in advance of the ninth season.

Along with Zahoor and Asfandyar Asad, Abdullah Siddiqui wrote and produced the anthem.

The Zalmi skipper Babar Azam and well-known actor Hania Aamir are also featured in the hymn video.

Ahead of the first match, the opening ceremony will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium where prominent celebrities including Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar and Noori will enchant the cricket fans with fireworks and a laser show.