NA session to be summoned soon, says Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that the decision made by the people in general elections would be imple­mented by summoning the first ses­sion of new National Assembly (NA).

“We will implement the verdict given by the people of Pakistan and the NA session will be convened as soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan forwards the official results to the Assembly’s Secretariat,” he said while addressing the launching ceremony of the newsletter of the Pakistan Television (PTV).

He said it was a commendable initiative of the PTV to issue a newsletter that would eventually promote reading and writing hab­its among the youth.

The minister recalled that he started his professional journey with print reporting as part of the launch team of The News that car­ried his first by-line news story on February 11, 1991. He said mod­ern trends in journalism had not only created opportunities but also big challenges especially those that were related to voice cloning, deep fake and Artificial Intelligence.

Solangi underlined the need for the PTV to align itself with the mod­ern technologies for its progress as well as addressing the challenges as­sociated with such technologies.

In addition to live broadcast, the PTV would have to create quality products in the digital landscape, he added.