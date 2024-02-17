Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

KARACHI - To contemplate initiatives for revolutionizing the edu­cational landscape in Kara­chi city, the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) wing of the College Education De­partment convened a 3-day Provincial Boot Camp event of stakeholders from across the province with the maid­en participation of students.

The provincial Boot Camp- spearheaded by Sec­retary College Education Department Sindh, Sadaf Anees Sheikh- initiated in­clusive policy-making by involving students and set­ting the stage for transfor­mative change, said a state­ment issued here on Friday.

Sindh caretaker Educa­tion Minister Raana Hus­sain, speaking as chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the Boot Camp, under­scored the significance of personal responsibility and entrepreneurship in moni­toring work and urged on practical implementation. She also lauded partici­pants’ proactive efforts.

Secretary Sadaf Anees Sheikh commended col­laborative efforts stressed the significance of moni­toring and evaluation be­yond accountability and urged on individual initia­tive and commitment. The event brought together 40 students, 40 teachers and principals, and inspection officers from various di­rectorates, marking a sig­nificant milestone in collab­orative educational reform efforts. The event facilitated detailed stakeholder con­sultation with a focus on inclusiveness and gender equality. The 3-day event concluded with an open dialogue among the partici­pants that summed up with emphasis on the need for strategies for institutional improvement.

Certificates were dis­tributed to participants to foster direct engagement and a commitment to on­going collaboration. The M&E Provincial Boot Camp sets a precedent for future endeavours, demonstrat­ing a steadfast commitment to advancing educational quality and accountability through collaborative ef­forts and prudent resource management.