Salman Raja using pressure tactics: Awn Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry on Friday alleged that his rival inde­pendent candidate Salman Akram Raja was using pressure tactics to get himself notified as the win­ner in the NA-128 Lahore election.

Salman Raja even attacked the office of return­ing officer for the purpose, he claimed while ad­dressing a press conference. Awn Chaudhry said he had won the NA-128 election and the Election Commission had rightly issued the notification of his success. He would soon present the facts be­fore the media, he added.

He cited a report of Senior Superintendent of Police Lahore that the workers of Salman Akram Raja had manhandled the employees of Metropoli­tan Corporation Lahore. Even a first information report was also lodged against him for kidnapping the MCL employees. He cited another report that around 50 to 60 lawyers stormed the RO’s office on the night between February 8 and 9, to get is­sued the desired result. Awn Chaudhry claimed that none of his family members visited the RO’s office on that night, while Raja along with his fam­ily members and 70 lawyers was there to pressur­ize the pooling staff which led to commotion and disturbing environment.