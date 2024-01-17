Kamoto.AI unveiled Sunny Leone’s AI clone

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
STAFF REPORT
9:24 PM | January 17, 2024
National

Kamoto.AI, the trailblazing platform in artificial intelligence, revealed Sunny Leone’s AI clone at an exclusive event hosted at Koel Cafe Karachi on January 15, 2024.

This milestone showcased Kamoto.AI's commitment to advancing AI capabilities, providing users with a revolutionary platform to create, train, and monetize bespoke AI characters. The event offered an immersive experience for attendees, featuring live demonstrations of the new AI cloning technology, its extraordinary functionalities, and its diverse range of applications. The clone, an AI replica of Bollywood Superstar Sunny Leone, was interactive, trained on her voice, and personal data (with agreed consent).

This landmark event in Pakistan signified a transformative step in the nation's technological landscape, hosting the unveiling of Kamoto.AI's cutting-edge AI clone of Sunny Leone. It marked a pioneering moment in Pakistan's journey toward becoming a global AI hub, showcasing the country's commitment to innovation. The event elevated Pakistan's status on the world stage and highlighted the potential for significant contributions to the ever-evolving field of artificial intelligence.

On January 15, 2024, at Koel Cafe Karachi, the event invited AI enthusiasts, developers, influencers, and businesses to be a part of this first step into the future. The live demonstrations illustrated the adaptability and potential applications of the new AI clone, offering a glimpse into the future of AI technology.

Kamoto.AI had consistently been at the forefront of AI innovation, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface and dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI. The event also provided a platform for attendees to gain insights from industry experts who discussed the transformative impact of Kamoto.AI's latest innovation on the AI landscape.

