Amnesty Int’l urges govt to restore X in Pakistan

Amnesty International has demanded the immediate restoration of the social media platform ‘X’ from the government of Pakistan.

Amnesty, along with thirty-one civil society organizations, has signed a joint statement urging Pakistani authorities to restore access to X platform.

The statement stated that such actions not only violate fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and access to information but also seek to suppress genuine political discourse, including various voices within the country.

Amnesty has called on the Pakistani government to work transparently on such decisions affecting the free use of the internet.

It should be noted that the service of X has been suspended throughout Pakistan since February 17, despite the order of the Sindh High Court the application is not been restored so far.