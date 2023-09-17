Caretaker PM leaves for US to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left for the United States on a five-day visit.

He will address the 78th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

The Interim Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Apart from the UNGA meeting, he will also participate in an important conference on climate change.

During his visit, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet the representatives of the international media. He will also visit the prominent think tanks of the United States.