Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM leaves for US to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

Caretaker PM leaves for US to represent Pakistan at UNGA session
Web Desk
3:45 PM | September 17, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left for the United States on a five-day visit.

He will address the 78th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

The Interim Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Apart from the UNGA meeting, he will also participate in an important conference on climate change.

During his visit, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet the representatives of the international media. He will also visit the prominent think tanks of the United States.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1694921853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023