Development partners unite to support growth in KP merged areas

PESHAWAR - Development partners from around the world joined forces at a landmark conference hosted by the government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (GoKP) to catalyze public investments for the advancement of the merged districts. The confer­ence, held in Peshawar, saw a con­vergence of major stakeholders committed to enhancing the so­cio-economic fabric of the region.

Esteemed participants, includ­ing the United States Agency for International Development (US­AID), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Union (EU), alongside prominent United Nations agen­cies like UNDP, UNICEF, UN-FAO, WFP, and IOM, reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the de­velopment of the merged districts.

During the conference, key pres­entations highlighted the profile, challenges, progress, and collab­orative opportunities within the merged districts. Strategic areas of partnership were outlined, in­cluding a robust economic plan, an education literacy campaign (“Ilm Tolo Da Para”), and various development opportunities for Dir and Chitral areas.

Notable commitments were an­nounced, with the Asian Develop­ment Bank pledging $1 billion to­wards development initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, empha­sising sustainable growth. Simi­larly, the World Bank shared its commitment of $500 million to address critical gaps in infrastruc­ture, energy, and education.

The European Union reiterat­ed its support for Pakistan’s devel­opment with a significant grant of $100 million, focusing on skills de­velopment, Alternate Dispute Res­olution (ADR), governance, and the rule of law. Chief Secretary of KP expressed gratitude to donors and partners for their steadfast sup­port. Amid resource constraints, the collaboration of development partners remains essential. The collective efforts towards stability in the merged districts aim not only to promote peace but also to un­lock the region’s potential for pros­perity, benefiting the entire region.