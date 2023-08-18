Asad, Rizwan brothers advance in SBP I-Day Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Asad Zaman, Haider Ali Riz­wan, Husnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Jawad reached the semifinals of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park.

In the boys U-18 quarter­finals, Asad Zaman beat M Sohaan Noor 8-4, Hamza Jawad beat Abubakar Khalil 8-3, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-2 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 8-0. In the boys U-16 first round, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdullah Sajjad 8-0, M Sohaan Noor beat Hassan Alam 8-1, Abdur Rehman beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 8-5, Zain Saeed beat SaimNasir 8-1, Abubakar Khalil beat Sha­heer Khan 8-5, Aalay Hussain beat Ahmer Ahmad 8-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Aimen Rehan beat Taha Asad 7-6, Bismel Zia beat PirzadaTameez 6-3, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-3, Muaz Shahbaz beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quar­ters, Daniyal Abdullah beat Ahsan Bari 6-1, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Musa Pirza­da 6-0, Ameen Abdullah beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Im­tiaz), SecretaryPLTA, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening cer­emony held here. He thanked Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman for his full support for tennis and hoped that he will continue to support this beautiful game. Other notables present on the occasion were Col (R) Asif Dar, M Azam Bhatti, Shabbir Hus­sain Gill, Ch Khalil, Ziaullah Khan and Faheem Siddiqui.