Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Culpable in Jaranwala crimes will be brought before court of justice: COAS

General Syed Asim Munir says Jaranwala incident extremely tragic, totally intolerable n Urges youth to discern difference between truth and half truth

Culpable in Jaranwala crimes will be brought before court of justice: COAS
Tahir Niaz
August 18, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday addressed the partici­pants of yearly ISPR In­ternship Program being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pa­kistan. 

While addressing the participants, COAS em­phasised upon the role of youth towards na­tional development. COAS said, “Youth is fu­ture of Pakistan, which can contribute im­mensely towards peace, progress and prosperi­ty of the country.” 

COAS also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and un­rest in the country. 

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half truth, lies, misinformation and dis­information,” COAS re­marked. While respond­ing to a question by a participant, COAS said “Jaranwala incident is ex­tremely tragic and total­ly intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and ex­treme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particu­larly against minorities.” He said that all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irre­spective of religion, gen­der, cast or creed. He em­phasised that no one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those cul­pable of committing such crimes will be brought be­fore the court of justice. In the end, COAS appreci­ated the young internees for successfully complet­ing the program.

Jaranwala incident: A tragic reminder of the need for tolerance

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023