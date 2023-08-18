Culpable in Jaranwala crimes will be brought before court of justice: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday addressed the partici­pants of yearly ISPR In­ternship Program being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pa­kistan.

While addressing the participants, COAS em­phasised upon the role of youth towards na­tional development. COAS said, “Youth is fu­ture of Pakistan, which can contribute im­mensely towards peace, progress and prosperi­ty of the country.”

COAS also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and un­rest in the country.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half truth, lies, misinformation and dis­information,” COAS re­marked. While respond­ing to a question by a participant, COAS said “Jaranwala incident is ex­tremely tragic and total­ly intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and ex­treme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particu­larly against minorities.” He said that all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irre­spective of religion, gen­der, cast or creed. He em­phasised that no one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those cul­pable of committing such crimes will be brought be­fore the court of justice. In the end, COAS appreci­ated the young internees for successfully complet­ing the program.