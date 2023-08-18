PTI team seeks US, other envoys’ help for Imran release

ISLAMABAD - Violating its own policy slogan “abso­lutely not”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is asking powerful western ambas­sadors to intervene and get PTI chief Imran Khan out of the Attock prison.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi held another breakfast meeting with US Ambas­sador Donald Blome at the residence of Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan here the other day.

The meeting was also attend­ed by High Commissioner of Unit­ed Kingdom to Pakistan Jane Mar­riott, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon, EU Am­bassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Iisaas and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio.

The sources said Senator Ali Zaf­ar also accompanied Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the meeting. On the oc­casion, the diplomatic communi­ty was briefed about the conditions in which Imran Khan is being kept in Attock prison. The PTI team also discussed cipher issue with the US Ambassador and case registration against Imran Khan. The PTI team urged the ambassadors to play their role in saving Imran Khan.