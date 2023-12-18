Economy showed signs of improvement due to correct PDM govt decisions: Shehbaz

LAHORE - PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif conduct­ed separate meetings with senior party leaders on Sunday to discuss party affairs and preparations for the upcoming general elections. Addressing party members, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the econo­my had shown signs of improvement due to his chal­lenging yet correct decisions made in the state’s in­terest during his 16-month tenure in government.

He pledged to shield the people from inflation, unemployment, and economic downturns, em­phasizing that, if elected, the PML-N government would channel its full attention and capabilities to­wards national development. During the meetings, former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal, Mian Saqib Khurshid, Javed Ali Shah, Ayesha Arshad Lodhi, and Naveed Aslam Lodhi engaged with the party president. Additionally, Sheikh Fayaz, Abid Raza Kotla Syed Mubeen, Qutb Koreeja, Makhdoom Mubeen, Chaudhry Mahmood Alam, Chaudhry Ar­shad, and Manwar Khetran met Shehbaz Sharif sep­arately. Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were also in attendance.

The leaders provided updates on election prepa­rations in their respective areas, and Shehbaz Sharif instructed party leaders to fully gear up for the general elections scheduled for February 8. Party leaders congratulated the president on the acquittal of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif in cor­ruption cases, which they deemed as politically motivated revenge. Shehbaz Sharif remarked that not only were the cases baseless, but those who initiated them were proven to be dishonest.