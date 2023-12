PESHAWAR - As per the instructions of gov­ernment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department Peshawar and Directorate Gen­eral of Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar, all small and large scale fertilizer dealers were informed on Sunday that the sale of Ammoni­um Nitrate is banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince including newly merged districts.