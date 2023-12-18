The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has once again underscored its call for the Biden administration to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the US Religious Freedom Act. In doing so, the USCIRF points to India’s alleged targeting of religious minorities overseas, citing recent efforts by the Indian government to suppress activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad as a serious threat to religious freedom.

Of particular concern to the USCIRF is India’s reported increase in transnational targeting of religious minorities, including journalists and lawyers. The watchdog expressed deep worry about the Indian government’s alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and a plot to assassinate another Sikh activist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the United States. These incidents, according to USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schneck, are “deeply troubling” and underscore the need for urgent international attention to protect religious freedom.

Simultaneously, amidst these developments, Pakistan has appealed to a UN panel to investigate how the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is acquiring modern weaponry, highlighting the global responsibility to prevent illicit arms trade. This demonstrates a proactive stance by Pakistan against terrorism and aligns with its commitment to addressing international concerns. Pakistan’s active engagement on critical issues in the global arena showcases its dedication to promoting stability and security.

In this context, USCIRF’s call for designating India as a CPC emphasises the necessity for collective efforts to promote religious freedom and protect minorities worldwide. The delicate nature of this issue is underscored by the complex dynamics between India and the Biden administration as they seek to strengthen ties while addressing concerns related to religious freedom. India, with its denial of discrimination in the Hindu-majority country, faces a delicate balancing act as it navigates the allegations put forth by the USCIRF.

It is crucial for the international community to recognize the significance of USCIRF’s recommendations and engage in constructive dialogue to address the challenges posed by violations of religious freedom. As the USCIRF urges the US Department of State to designate India as a CPC, the global community must work together to uphold the principles of religious freedom and ensure the protection of minorities in an increasingly interconnected world.