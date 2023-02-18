ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday termed the second Mid-level Defence Dialogue in Washington as successful.
The US embassy said Derek Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counsellor of the US Agency for International Development Clinton White, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad February 16-17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals. While in Pakistan, Counsellor Chollet discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, expanding our people-to-people connections, and conveying US solidarity with the Pakistani people as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods.
“The United States and Pakistan have a robust partnership based on decades of bilateral cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in trade, investment, climate, clean energy, health, security, education, and other shared priorities,” said Counsellor Chollet. Following the January 9 Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, Counsellor Chollet’s visit provided a chance to learn more about the progress Pakistan has made so far in response to the floods and how the United States and other donors and partners can most effectively support Pakistan’s resilient recovery.
Counsellor Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan’s needs as it continues to recover and rebuild following the floods. In a meeting with Army Chief General Munir, Counsellor Chollet discussed security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts. At a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the delegation also talked about economic reform and improving the regulatory environment in Pakistan to boost foreign investment, including from U.S. businesses. “The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of trade, security, education, people-to-people, climate, and clean energy cooperation and ties between the Pakistani and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations,” the embassy said.