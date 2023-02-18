Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday termed the second Mid-level Defence Dialogue in Washington as successful.

The US embassy said Derek Chollet and a delegation of se­nior US government officials, in­cluding Counsellor of the US Agency for International Devel­opment Clinton White, and Prin­cipal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst vis­ited Islamabad February 16-17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals. While in Pakistan, Counsellor Chollet discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening econom­ic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, ex­panding our people-to-people connections, and conveying US solidarity with the Pakistani peo­ple as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods.

“The United States and Paki­stan have a robust partnership based on decades of bilateral cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthen­ing our relationship in trade, in­vestment, climate, clean ener­gy, health, security, education, and other shared priorities,” said Counsellor Chollet. Follow­ing the January 9 Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Ge­neva, Counsellor Chollet’s visit provided a chance to learn more about the progress Pakistan has made so far in response to the floods and how the United States and other donors and partners can most effectively support Pa­kistan’s resilient recovery.

Counsellor Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari to discuss strength­ening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Paki­stan’s needs as it continues to re­cover and rebuild following the floods. In a meeting with Army Chief General Munir, Counsellor Chollet discussed security coop­eration and counterterrorism ef­forts. At a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the dele­gation also talked about econom­ic reform and improving the regu­latory environment in Pakistan to boost foreign investment, includ­ing from U.S. businesses. “The US government is dedicated to ex­panding the full range of trade, se­curity, education, people-to-peo­ple, climate, and clean energy cooperation and ties between the Pakistani and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations,” the embassy said.