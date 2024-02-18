Bilawal Bhutto suggests name of Syed Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

KARACHI - Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday suggested the name of Syed Murad Ali Shah for the seat of Sindh chief minister at a meeting of senior party leaders held at Bilawal House in Karachi on Saturday.

Others whose names are under consideration for the slot are Faryal Talpur and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

It has also been suggested at the meeting that initially, the provincial cabinet will consist of 20 members, while two to three women will also be included in it.

Furthermore, it has been proposed that not only old faces, but some new faces will also be part of the cabinet.

One of the party leaders has sug­gested that Syed Nasir Hussain Shah should be given the portfolio of a se­nior minister in the cabinet.

The names of Azra Afzal Pacheco, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sardar Shah, Senator Yousuf Baloch, Sajid Jokhio, Shehla Raza and Jam Khan Shoro have been finalized for the cabinet, while the names of Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, and Taimur Talpur are still under consideration.