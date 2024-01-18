Thursday, January 18, 2024
Pakistan signs agreements with Dubai's DP World for infrastructure development

Pakistan signs agreements with Dubai's DP World for infrastructure development
Web Desk
9:22 PM | January 18, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar witnessed the signing of inter-governmental framework agreements on Thursday between the Ministries of Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan and the government of Dubai, represented by DP World.

The signing ceremony took place after a meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and CEO of the UAE-based DP World, a multinational logistics company, on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

These agreements encompass potential opportunities in Pakistan for the development of a dedicated freight corridor, a multi-modal logistics park and rail freight terminals on Pakistan’s railway network. Additionally, they include the development of a coastal economic zone and dredging works for navigation channels at Port Qasim.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the UAE, emphasising their transformative potential. He welcomed DP World’s interest in expanding its business in Pakistan and assured the company of the government’s continued support.

“Pakistan will continue to facilitate partner enterprises to realize its geo-economic vision as a hub of commerce and industry,” Kakar said.

Web Desk

National

