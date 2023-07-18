Court discards PTI chief's plea for transfer of Toshakhana case to another court

A district and sessions court on Tuesday discarded PTI chief’s plea for shifting the Toshakhana case to another court.

Additional sessions judge Humayun Dilawar heard the case and judge discarded the plea requesting to shift the case to another court due on grounds of lack of confidence on the court.

PTI chief’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan filed the plea for exemption of PTI chief’s plea from appearing before the court today. Khan also shared judge Dilawar’s facebook posts with the court.

Khan argued it was a matter of fair trial, adding that all posts were present on facebook irrespective of the fact that they were correct or not. “However it is not right for the court to continue the trial,” he added.

“If a judge uploads such posts, how could he hear the case without bias,” he argued.

Election commission lawyer argued that the court had been maligned with 2014’s content, adding that the plea for transferring the case had already been filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “The only purpose is degrading judge and delaying tactics,” he added.

Judge Dilawar confirmed his facebook account during the hearing but said posts were not uploaded by him. “Gohar Ali Khan could have moved for a judicial inquiry too,” he remarked.