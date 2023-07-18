Free eye clinic inaugurated at TKC

KARACHI-Tahir Hussain Sangi on behalf of Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Health, GOS, inaugurated the free eye clinic at The Kidney Centre (TKC).

He was accompanied by Dr Faiz Mangi, Chief Technical Officer Health Department, GOS. This is a public service initiative by LRBT and TKC. The free eye clinic will provide comprehensive eye examination services to patients suffering from eye diseases. Those who require further investigations or surgical intervention will be referred to the LRBT Hospital in Korangi. Speaking at the occasion, the health secretary commended LRBT and TKC for their joint effort in making treatment accessible to poor and needy patients of the community. He also acknowledged the efforts of The Kidney Centre for providing quality care to patients suffering from renal diseases for the past 38 years. During the last year, over 100,000 patients were given financial support through the TKC Patient Welfare Programme. He also commended LRBT for being the largest eye care network, with 19 hospitals nationwide. Mrs Marriana Karim, Chairman Board of Governors, and Dr Rashid Jooma, Chief Executive Officer, thanked Tahir Hussain Sangi for visiting TKC and inaugurating the free eye clinic. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Dr Mahwash Khan, Head of Community Eye Care Services, LRBT and Dr Zafar Taj, TKC management and members of the board of governors.