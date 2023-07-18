Novak Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket during Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic has been fined $8,000 for smashing his racket against the net post during the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday, the All England Lawn Tennis Club said on Tuesday.

He lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz.

"It was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth," the Serbian superstar said after the game.

The top-ranked Alcaraz beat world number two Djokovic to win his first-ever Wimbledon men's singles title after four hours and 42 minutes.

Djokovic, who has 23 grand slam titles, became the first player to see 35 Grand Slam finals.