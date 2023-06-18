Influence Dominion to make libraries  

Current times have seen advancements being made in Lahore, like newly emerging housing societies, institutions, and resplendent architecture; however, I could not find any accessible libraries or bookshops in the progression. In my opinion, it is a matter of negligence that every aspect of our society is evolving; we have access to almost every technology today but are lacking in visions, ideas, wisdom, and guidance. I have observed that the only book shops available in the vicinity of our area are the ones that sell curriculum books. Every time I have to buy a book, I have to order it online, and as you know, it is an expensive and unreliable way of buying books.

I request that you influence people through your newspaper to prioritise libraries over online book reading. I want libraries to be accessible to everyone who wants to read a book but can’t afford it. I personally live in a housing society where there are more than sufficient facilities for the residents. But as a passionate reader, I am in vain when I mention that there is not a single library. I see the authorities have made it compulsory for every house to add a green belt. I perceive that it is done to enhance the beauty of society and to maintain its weather conditions. But no efforts are being made to construct libraries or open book shops in the society. I request that you publish my concern in your newspaper so that I can convey my request to the concerned authorities.

ANAM QURESHI,

Lahore.