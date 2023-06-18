Saudi FM visits Tehran after seven-year rift with Iran

TEHRAN - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived Sat­urday in Tehran, Irani­an media reported. The Saudi FM’s trip is said to be the first visit to Iran since a landmark rap­prochement following a seven-year rupture.

During his trip, the Saudi top diplomat is expected to meet with Iranian officials in­cluding Tehran's For­eign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian be­fore a news conference, state media said.

Saudi media also re­ported a planned meet­ing with Iranian Pres­ident Ebrahim Raisi during Prince Faisal's first visit to the Islamic republic as foreign min­ister. Saudi Arabia sev­ered relations with Iran in 2016 after its em­bassy in Tehran and consul­ate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh’s execution of Shia cleric. But the two countries agreed in March to mend ties and re­open their respective embas­sies, in a Chinese-brokered deal that has shifted region­al relations. Iran’s govern­ment spokesman Ali Baha­dori Jahromi told local media Prince Faisal was expected to “take some measures” to­wards reopening the Saudi diplomatic mission in Teh­ran during the visit. On 6 June, the Islamic republic re­opened its embassy and con­sulates in Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Sazandegi daily re­ported on Saturday the Sau­di embassy would reopen in a hotel in Tehran before resum­ing its permanent location in the Iranian capital. The Saudi Foreign Minister confirmed that the talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister were posi­tive and clear. Iran’s foreign minister indicates that he discussed with the Saudi for­eign minister the importance of sustainable cooperation in joint files.