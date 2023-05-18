Bahawalpur police to form SIU

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Office (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed to constitute a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to deal with cases pertaining to properties’ issues.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that the DPO had issued directives to establish Specialised Investi­gation Unit in the district police to deal with FIRs lodged in connection with properties’ affairs.

He said that a meeting of senior police officials was held here in this regard that was presided over by Superinten­dent Police (Investigation), Salman Liaquat in chair.

The meeting reviewed measures to form a Special Inves­tigation Unit to conduct special investigation into FIRs reg­istered in connection with properties’ issues. He said that establishment of SIU on properties cases would provide a special help to masses by the district police.