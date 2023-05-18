Bahawalpur police to form SIU

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Office (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed to constitute a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to deal with cases pertaining to properties’ issues.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that the DPO had issued directives to establish Specialised Investigation Unit in the district police to deal with FIRs lodged in connection with properties’ affairs.
He said that a meeting of senior police officials was held here in this regard that was presided over by Superintendent Police (Investigation), Salman Liaquat in chair.
The meeting reviewed measures to form a Special Investigation Unit to conduct special investigation into FIRs registered in connection with properties’ issues. He said that establishment of SIU on properties cases would provide a special help to masses by the district police.