Thursday, May 18, 2023
Bahawalpur police to form SIU

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR    -    Bahawalpur District Police Office (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed to constitute a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to deal with cases pertaining to properties’ issues.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that the DPO had issued directives to establish Specialised Investi­gation Unit in the district police to deal with FIRs lodged in connection with properties’ affairs.

He said that a meeting of senior police officials was held here in this regard that was presided over by Superinten­dent Police (Investigation), Salman Liaquat in chair.

The meeting reviewed measures to form a Special Inves­tigation Unit to conduct special investigation into FIRs reg­istered in connection with properties’ issues. He said that establishment of SIU on properties cases would provide a special help to masses by the district police.

Our Staff Reporter

