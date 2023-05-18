Hi-Tea recipes levelled up with 'Dalda Ka Dastarkhwan'

It’s a Sunday, you’ve called all your buddies over for tea but you also want to serve something to munch on because you want to make it a memorable evening for them and yourself, isn’t it? Well, you’re in luck because we have a few recipes for you that are easy, quick and delicious!

Spicy Falafel: Yummy bite-sized balls of spicy goodness is just the right addition for the Hi-Tea setup. A set of go-to ingredients chopped, mixed, fried and served with a creamy Hummus to keep the guests asking for more. This one you can get off of the new ‘Dalda ka Dastarkhwan’ episodes on Youtube.

Cucumber Sandwiches: This traditional sandwich is a must-have for any Hi-Tea celebration. To make it, spread cream cheese and chopped fresh herbs on thin slices of white bread. Layer thinly sliced cucumber on top, then chop into small bite-sized pieces.

Quiche Lorraine: This traditional French dish is ideal for a Hi-Tea celebration. It's a savory pie with chicken/beef cheese, and eggs within. To make it, bake a pie crust and fill it with an egg, cream, fried chicken/beef, and a thick yet creamy cheese mixture. Bake until golden brown and set.

Mini Chicken Pot Pies: These bite-sized pies go well with any Hi-Tea party. In a skillet, sauté chicken, veggies, and a creamy sauce. Fill small pie crusts with the ingredients and bake until golden brown.

Spinach and Feta Tartlets: These savory tartlets are a fantastic complement to any Hi-Tea celebration. To create them, combine chopped spinach, feta cheese, and eggs in a mixing dish. Spoon the mixture into pre-baked tartlet shells and bake until firm.

