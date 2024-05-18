Saturday, May 18, 2024
Sixth ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition & Conference inaugurated

PR
May 18, 2024
LAHORE   -  Extremely heartening and vibrant par­ticipation from solar industry marked the commencement of the highly antici­pated Sixth ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibi­tion and Conference at the Expo Centre Lahore. The event, inaugurated on Fri­day, promises to be a significant gather­ing for professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts within the solar energy sec­tor in Pakistan and across the globe.

The three-day exhibition, running un­til Sunday, has drawn the participation of various leading solar companies show­casing their innovative products and so­lutions. With a focus on sustainable en­ergy practices, the event aims to promote awareness, foster industry collaborations, and drive the adoption of solar energy technologies across Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest, Senator Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum, Chairman Pak-Chi­na Business Forum, expressed optimism about the event, highlighting its potential to catalyze growth and development in the renewable energy sector. APTMA Advisor Tahir Bashir Cheema emphasized the gov­ernment’s commitment to creating an en­abling environment for sustainable ener­gy initiatives, encouraging private sector investment, and promoting technological advancements in solar energy production and distribution. The Pakistan Solar Exhi­bition and Conference serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, inves­tors, and researchers to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends, and explore av­enues for collaboration.

Attendees can expect insightful panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to spur innovation and drive the sector for­ward. Visitors to the exhibition can explore a wide range of solar products and solu­tions, including solar panels, inverters, en­ergy storage systems, and solar-powered appliances. Exhibiting companies are showcasing their latest advancements in solar technology, highlighting the ef­ficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The event’s location at the Expo Cen­tre Lahore provides a central hub for industry stakeholders to converge, en­gage in meaningful dialogue, and forge partnerships that can contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals. With growing global interest in renew­able energy sources, the Pakistan Solar Exhibition and Conference underscore the country’s commitment to leveraging solar power as a key driver of economic and environmental sustainability.

