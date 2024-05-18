Sixth ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition & Conference inaugurated

LAHORE - Extremely heartening and vibrant participation from solar industry marked the commencement of the highly anticipated Sixth ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition and Conference at the Expo Centre Lahore. The event, inaugurated on Friday, promises to be a significant gathering for professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts within the solar energy sector in Pakistan and across the globe.
The three-day exhibition, running until Sunday, has drawn the participation of various leading solar companies showcasing their innovative products and solutions. With a focus on sustainable energy practices, the event aims to promote awareness, foster industry collaborations, and drive the adoption of solar energy technologies across Pakistan.
Speaking as the chief guest, Senator Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum, Chairman Pak-China Business Forum, expressed optimism about the event, highlighting its potential to catalyze growth and development in the renewable energy sector. APTMA Advisor Tahir Bashir Cheema emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for sustainable energy initiatives, encouraging private sector investment, and promoting technological advancements in solar energy production and distribution. The Pakistan Solar Exhibition and Conference serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and researchers to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends, and explore avenues for collaboration.
Attendees can expect insightful panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to spur innovation and drive the sector forward. Visitors to the exhibition can explore a wide range of solar products and solutions, including solar panels, inverters, energy storage systems, and solar-powered appliances. Exhibiting companies are showcasing their latest advancements in solar technology, highlighting the efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.
The event’s location at the Expo Centre Lahore provides a central hub for industry stakeholders to converge, engage in meaningful dialogue, and forge partnerships that can contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals. With growing global interest in renewable energy sources, the Pakistan Solar Exhibition and Conference underscore the country’s commitment to leveraging solar power as a key driver of economic and environmental sustainability.