Friday, April 19, 2024
14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath
Web Desk
2:26 PM | April 19, 2024
The 14-member provincial cabinet of Balochistan took oath at a ceremony held in the Governor House in Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that except Balochistan, the cabinets have been formed in all other provinces as well the centre.

Earlier on March 2, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mir Sarfraz Bugti was sworn in as Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan.

After taking office on March 2 as chief minister, the chief minister Bugti hinted that the cabinet will be formed following the Senate elections. All eleven of Balochistan’s Senators were elected unopposed in the Senate election on April 2.

