18 hotel owners apprehended for violating fixed prices of roti, naan

MULTAN - The owners of as many as 18 hotels were appre­hended for offering roti and naan at higher prices than prescribed by the district authority after the crackdown in past 24 hours. Moreover, a fine worth Rs38,500 was imposed on the remaining owners of 66 hotels situated in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Daera Din Panah during a surprise inspection conducted by the price magistrates on Thursday. In addition to checking the prices of essential meals, the district authority ordered the demolition of unauthorized structures erected in different mar­kets of Kot Addu. A 30-year-old encroachment was demolished in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on the spot, said the handout issued by the Deputy Commis­sioner’s office. Citizens expressed gratitude to the district authority for its timely action to stop en­croachment about to be beginning at the worship­ping area situated in Daera Din Panah which led to restoring the smooth traffic flow. Meanwhile, the DC was said to have visited various wards, includ­ing Main Bazaar, and Sarafa Bazaar to review the sanitation situation and directed to the sanitary workers to improve it further.

MULTAN COMMISSIONER FOR STERN ACTION AGAINST DENGUE LARVAE

Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to speed up action against dengue larvae to prevent dengue threat after recent rain spell. Addressing a rally to create awareness among dengue here on Thursday, the commissioner said that dengue threat has been in­creased after recent rainy spell. She said that with­out participation of people especially youngsters, the campaign could not be made successful. She urged people to keep environment clean and dry around them. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that comprehensive screening and spray has been started to eradicate dengue larvae. He said that health department has been given special task of checking at sensitive places. The DC main­tained that special wards have fixed at all hospitals for dengue patients adding that FIRs were being registered against commercial building owners over violations of dengue standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs). City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, CEO Health Dr Faisal, Dr Atta Ulrehman, Deputy Director Iram Saleemi and a large number of students and civil society members were also participated in the rally.