Collaborative initiatives in public health to lessen harmful choices

KARACHI - Despite extensive efforts to discourage smoking and promote cessation, traditional cigarettes continue to pose a significant health burden globally, particularly in Lower- Middle Income Countries. Recognizing the shortcomings of cessation approaches is crucial, as not everyone wishes to quit smoking entirely. Therefore, advocating for tobacco harm reduction strategies is essential for improving public health outcomes. These alternative products offer reduced harm compared to combustible cigarettes while still delivering the satisfaction of consuming nicotine, thereby addressing the needs of individuals who are unwilling to quit smoking.

A survey funded by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World in 2022, involving 15,000 doctors across 11 countries (China, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States), highlighted significant misconceptions among healthcare professionals regarding nicotine and tobacco harm reduction strategies. Many doctors mistakenly attribute negative health consequences to nicotine itself, hindering effective assistance for smokers. This emphasizes the urgent need for communication interventions to clarify that nicotine addiction is distinct from the harmful effects of chemicals released from cigarette smoke.

To counter this, proper training and education for healthcare professionals are imperative not only to equip them with accurate, evidencebased information about harm reduction options but also to ensure that they possess the necessary skills and expertise to effectively communicate this information to their patients. Healthcare professionals play a pivotal role in guiding individuals towards better choices in managing their health.In Pakistan, a significant number of doctors hold the mistaken belief that nicotine is carcinogenic. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), over two-thirds of doctors (70%) strongly agreed, and 17.9% somewhat agreed with the statement asserting that nicotine causes cancer.

Moreover, inclusive public health strategies can address the diverse needs and challenges faced by smokers who are not ready to quit. One crucial aspect is the provision of accessible and culturally competent resources and support services. This involves ensuring that information about counseling services and substitutes is readily available and presented in formats that resonate with various cultural and linguistic communities.

Collaboration between healthcare professionals, public health organizations, and industry stakeholders is also important in advancing tobacco harm reduction initiatives. Each stakeholder brings unique expertise to the table, allowing for the development of comprehensive strategies. Healthcare professionals understand the clinical aspects of tobacco addiction, public health organizations specialize in population-level interventions, and industry stakeholders possess knowledge about product innovation and marketing. Together, they can play a major role in assisting adult smokers and alleviating the burden on the healthcare system.