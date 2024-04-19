Friday, April 19, 2024
Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in 14 cases related to May 9 violence

Web Desk
5:13 PM | April 19, 2024
National

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been granted bail in 14 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the plea for bail in the cases. 

The former federal minister, along with counsel Faisal Chaudhry, appeared before the court. 

The court granted interim bail on personal sureties and barred police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in all these cases.

The court issued notices to the police stations concerned and sought the records of the cases on April 30.

