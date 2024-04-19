Teenage stabbed to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A teenage boy was stabbed to death over a minor dis­pute in the area of Chak Jh­umra police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that 17-year-old Waleed Maq­bool resident of Chak 104-JB Shams Abad was going to purchase yogurt when a youth Zeeshan reportedly intercepted him in the way. An altercation occurred be­tween them which enraged Zeeshan and he attacked Waleed with a stab. As a re­sult, Waleed received criti­cal injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and he expired. The police took the body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

MAN SHOT DEAD

A paramour was allegedly shot dead in the area of City Sammundri police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokes­person said here on Thurs­day that a youth Bilal Masih (35) had reportedly illicit relations with a woman Samuel Masih, resident of Zia Market Rajana Road area. On the day of incident, son of the woman got infuri­ated after seeing Bilal in his house at night and he shot him dead on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started in­vestigation for arrest of the culprit who managed to es­cape from the scene.

WOMAN, SON DIE IN HOSPITAL

A woman and her son, suf­fered severe burns in fire incident, died in Allied Hos­pital-I after a week here on Thursday. A police spokes­person said here that fire erupted in a house situated at Khurarianwala to Jhum­ra Road near Government Girls School due to short-circuit of a fan on April 11 and two people including a young woman Ujala Hasan (33) and her 4-year-old son Muhammad Ismail received serious burn injuries in this incident. Rescue 1122 shift­ed the victims to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital-I in critical condition. The doctors pro­vided them intensive care treatment to save their lives but in vain as they breathed their last, he added.

MAN DROWNS IN DRAIN

A man drowned in a drain, in the limits of Ma­munkanjan police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Muhammad Bilal, resident of Chak No 496-GB Abadi Yousuf Abad was reportedly sitting on the bank of a sewerage drain passing through his locality when he suffered a fit of epi­lepsy. He fell into the drain and died before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 staff fished out the corpse from the drain and handed over to his relatives after complet­ing necessary formalities.

SIX DACOITS ARRESTED, VALUABLE RECOVERED: SP JARANWALA

City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested six dacoits of a gang and recov­ered 24 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from their possession. Ad­dressing a press conference, Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Malik Abid Hussain Zafar said that SHO City Jaranwala police station Yousuf Shehzad Sipra and his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 active members of Nauraiz gang wanted to the police in 26 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. The police recovered 24 snatched motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items worth Rs4.3 million from their possession. The police also recovered illegal weap­ons from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he add­ed. DSP Abid Joiya and oth­ers were also present in the conference.