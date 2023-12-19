Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Customs foil drug smuggling, arrests two

STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Customs authorities made a significant drug seizure in the vicinity of the Northern Bypass, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) intercepted a trailer traveling through the Katcha area from Sunday night to Monday, according to a spokesperson for Customs on Monday. Upon inspection of the toolbox section’s spare wheel, officials uncovered 57 packets of hashish weighing 70-kg. The confiscated drugs, estimated at a value of around Rs10.5 million, were swiftly seized by customs officials. Additionally, the trailer implicated in the smuggling attempt was confiscated, and two suspects were apprehended from the truck. Authorities have filed a case and investigating the matter.

