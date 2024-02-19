Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rebranded their website as a means to “control their personal brand and image.”

Harry and Meghan have bought the Sussex.com domain from British-born Neil Agate, after paying a hefty undisclosed sum for it.



Following the Sussexes website rebrand was met with backlash, after they listed themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, PR expert Mayah Riaz says the couple’s efforts are directed to “protect and control their own personal brand and image" and not to associate themselves with the royals.

Mayah said: "Harry and Meghan's decision to pay a substantial sum for the Sussex domain is not indicative of their desire to cash in on the royal name. In fact, it is a savvy business move on their part to protect and control their own personal brand and image.”

She further explained: "It's actually not uncommon for public figures, including members of the royal family, to take steps to protect and monetise their brand. In today's media landscape, personal branding is an important aspect to maintaining a public profile and this is what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done."

She also noted: "I’m sure that some may view this move as a sense of desperation, but it's actually a proactive step towards financial independence and autonomy.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they want to carve out their own path separate from the traditional royal duties, and securing the rights to their own brand is a logical step in that direction. After all, it's their name!," she concluded.



