LHC reserves verdict on admissibility of petition to halt Senate elections

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its ruling on the admissibility of a petition aimed at halting the Senate elections as the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was not allocated the reserved seats.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi led two-member bench heard the case. Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the petitioner.

The petitioner argued that despite the matter of these seats being sub judice, the schedule for Senate elections was released.

The petitioner also stressed the constitutional requirement for political parties to be allocated seats based on winning candidates.

Demanding the court to nullify the Election Commission's decision regarding seat allocation to other parties, the petitioner sought a restraining order on the Senate elections until the final decision.

The court reserved its decision on the matter.