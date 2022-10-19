Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is visiting France these days to participate in the FATF meeting.

During her visit, State Minister Khar held a meeting with Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne and discussed the current status of Pakistan-France bilateral relations.

During the meeting held at Élysée, the official residence of the French president, they also exchanged views on important regional and global matters.

Khar also met with Additional Director General of French Development Agency (AFD) Bertrand Walckenaer at Pakistan Embassy in Paris.

She lauded AFD’s contribution in energy, sustainable urban development and climate resilience projects in Pakistan. Different areas for future cooperation were also discussed.

The minister of state held a meeting with President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French Senate Senator Pascal Allizard and Senator Madam Gisèle Jourda, a member of the group. The meeting was held at the historic building of the French Senate.

She appreciated the role played by Senator Allizard in furthering bilateral relations between Pakistan and France, especially in terms of parliamentary cooperation.

Both sides also discussed political, trade, investment, economic, cultural and educational ties between the two countries as well as the situation of floods in Pakistan.