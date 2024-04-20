Maryam reviews progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project

LAHORE - separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to re­view progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project on Friday. She directed the concerned officers to complete the N project within stipulated time. She asked the CEO CBD to hire world’s best archi­tectural companies for the construction and design of the country’s first IT City. Madam Chief Minis­ter said,”We want to make major cities of Punjab, in­cluding Lahore, global IT hubs.” She also reviewed a proposal to allocate two towers for business call centers in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Earlier, the CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a report on roadshows in China. He said,”16 Chi­nese companies have ex­pressed interest in Paki­stan’s largest and first IT city, whereas eight Chi­nese companies are ready to work immediately in the project.” The chief minister was apprised that road shows for Nawaz Sharif IT City will also be presented in Singapore, England, Abu Dhabi and other countries. More­over, within the country, roadshows will be organ­ised from this month to August. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Au­rangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, COO of Central Business District Punjab Brigadier Retd Mansoor Janjua and other officers concerned attended the meeting.