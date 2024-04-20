Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slurry

PESHAWAR - In a significant move towards environment friendliness, sustainable development and technological advancement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar here on Friday.

CEO KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal represented his company while Director General PCSIR Jahangir Shah was among the signing parties. Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim participated in the ceremony as chief guest.

The agreement aims to facilitate the transfer of technology and establish a mechanical plant for the alternate use of marble and granite slurry. A vast amount of non-biodegradable waste is generated during mining and processing operations of dimensional stones such as marble. This, over the years has become a global nuisance by damaging the environment. Therefore, it has become necessary to find a technique to safely dispose or reuse marble waste.

Marble processing units often grapple with the environmental issue of marble slurry, posing a significant challenge to sustainability. In response, KPEZDMC has initiated proactive strategies within the newly established Mohmand Economic Zone to tackle this pressing concern.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a major producer of marble products comprising of around 80 operational marble industries. This MoU signifies a collaborative effort towards technological innovation and sustainable utilisation of resources, initiated by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It paves the way for economic development and environmental conservation through the efficient management of marble and granite waste.

The collaboration seeks to acquire technical know-how for the installation of a mechanical plant at Mohmand Economic Zone in District Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar has willingly agreed to transfer the necessary technology for this purpose.

The key measures being implemented are construction of sedimentation tanks, provision of dumping area, mining waste/industrial residual management, and slurry management plan.