Sunday, August 20, 2023
Dari Mooch partners with Philips Personal Care

PR
August 20, 2023
Business

LAHORE-In a move to further expand its range of premium men’s grooming products in Pakistan, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand, Dari Mooch, has announced a partnership with Philips Personal Care. This partnership will enable customers to conveniently purchase the highly sought-after Philips personal care products online via the Dari Mooch platform. The collaboration was formalized at the Dari Mooch head office in Lahore. The event was attended by the Dari Mooch team and Shehryar Khan, the Regional Sales Manager for Philips Personal Care in the region. Ibrahim Shaukat, Co-founder & CEO of Dari Mooch, extended a warm welcome to the global brand and remarked, “With this partnership, Dari Mooch not only enhances its already robust portfolio of an array of men’s grooming products but also adds another distinguished partner in the form of Philips.”

