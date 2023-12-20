Govt set to release Rs262.075b outstanding dues to GPPs

ISLAMABAD - To meet the IMF demand for circular debt reduction, the caretaker government is all set to release the outstanding dues of Rs262.075 billion to the Government Owned Power Plants (GPPs) during the next two quarters of the ongoing Fiscal Year 2023-24. A summary submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet by Power Division for the settlement of payables to GPPs at par with IPPs and release of Rs. 262.075 billion to these GPPs through Supplementary Grant, official documents available with The Nation reveal.