Govt set to release Rs262.075b outstanding dues to GPPs

ISLAMABAD - To meet the IMF demand for cir­cular debt reduction, the care­taker government is all set to re­lease the outstanding dues of Rs262.075 billion to the Govern­ment Owned Power Plants (GPPs) during the next two quarters of the ongoing Fiscal Year 2023-24. A summary submitted to the Eco­nomic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet by Power Di­vision for the settlement of pay­ables to GPPs at par with IPPs and release of Rs. 262.075 billion to these GPPs through Supplemen­tary Grant, official documents available with The Nation reveal.