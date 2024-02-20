Any PM other than Omar Ayub would be ‘fake’, says Asad Qaiser

Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of the National Assembly and prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has said that party leader Omar Ayub Khan was PTI’s prime ministerial candidate.

"Omar Ayub Khan is our prime minister candidate. If anyone else becomes prime minister, he will be a fake prime minister,” Qaiser said during a press conference in Islamabad following a meeting with leaders from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani group,

The press conference, convened after the leaders' meeting, also saw Qaiser highlighting the recent revelations made by the Rawalpindi Commissioner, which, according to him, exposed significant electoral irregularities.

"We demand that results be issued according to Form-45 and a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the allegations of Rawalpindi Commissioner," he stressed, calling for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Further elaborating on PTI's grievances, Qaiser remarked on the alleged deprivation of their electoral symbol and portrayed PTI as a formidable political force within Pakistan. He insisted, "PTI’s electoral symbol was taken away as per planning, adding that PTI was the largest political force of Pakistan."

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of PTI, reiterated the commitment to the alliance between PTI and the JUI-Sherani group, emphasising their collective endeavour to propel the country's economy forward.

“We have decided to form an alliance to take the country’s economy forward. Our mandate should be recognised."

Omar Ayub Khan, asserting PTI's prospects of forming the federal government, voiced concerns over alleged electoral discrepancies, particularly in Karachi.

"MQM-P snatched out seats in Karachi. We will get 80 more seats. Pakistan needs a strong prime minister and a strong government," Ayub remarked.