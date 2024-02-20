Investing in education crucial for progress: NA speaker

GUJAR KHAN - The University of the Punjab launched its Potohar Campus in Gujar Khan on Monday, with classes for the inaugural batch set to begin on Tuesday. The inaugural orientation ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf; Chair of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed; and Vice-Chancellor of the PU, Dr. Khalid Mahmood.
Mr. Ashraf expressed his delight at the inauguration of a university campus in his constituency, calling it a long-awaited achievement after years of effort. According to him, investing in education is crucial for the progress of any nation. He expressed optimism that the project would bring about significant changes in the education sector of the region. Numerous talented young individuals from modest backgrounds face challenges in pursuing their education in major cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, he noted. Parents often hesitate to enroll their daughters in universities located far away, leading to the unfortunate decision of cutting short their educational pursuits.
The NA speaker mentioned securing approval for Rs. 4 billion in funds for the university campus establishment last year. In 1994, he acquired a land area of 800 kanals near Mandra along the Grand Trunk Road for such an institute during his time as the chair of the Social Action Board.
There was a proposal to create a primary education commission, similar to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to maintain education standards at a fundamental level for the improved development of students. During the ceremony, the HEC chairman extended his congratulations to the students and residents of the area for the inauguration of the Punjab University Potohar Campus in Gujar Khan. According to him, the project was initiated by the NA speaker and is expected to become a success in the future.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed urged the university faculty to focus on grooming students to become valuable members of society. He noted the increasing scarcity of good human beings in society, despite the abundance of engineers, doctors, and professionals.
The HEC chair emphasized that teachers, rather than students, bear the responsibility for the decline in society. It was stressed that everyone must acknowledge their role and fulfill their obligations to contribute to the betterment of society and the nation.