Investing in education crucial for progress: NA speaker

GUJAR KHAN - The University of the Pun­jab launched its Potohar Campus in Gujar Khan on Monday, with classes for the inaugural batch set to begin on Tuesday. The inaugural orientation ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, includ­ing the National Assem­bly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf; Chair of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed; and Vice-Chancellor of the PU, Dr. Khalid Mahmood.

Mr. Ashraf expressed his delight at the inauguration of a university campus in his constituency, calling it a long-awaited achievement after years of effort. Ac­cording to him, investing in education is crucial for the progress of any nation. He expressed optimism that the project would bring about significant changes in the education sector of the re­gion. Numerous talented young individuals from modest backgrounds face challenges in pursuing their education in major cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, he noted. Par­ents often hesitate to enroll their daughters in universi­ties located far away, leading to the unfortunate decision of cutting short their educa­tional pursuits.

The NA speaker men­tioned securing approval for Rs. 4 billion in funds for the university campus estab­lishment last year. In 1994, he acquired a land area of 800 kanals near Mandra along the Grand Trunk Road for such an institute during his time as the chair of the Social Action Board.

There was a proposal to create a primary educa­tion commission, similar to the Higher Education Com­mission (HEC), to maintain education standards at a fundamental level for the improved development of students. During the cer­emony, the HEC chairman extended his congratula­tions to the students and residents of the area for the inauguration of the Punjab University Potohar Campus in Gujar Khan. According to him, the project was initi­ated by the NA speaker and is expected to become a suc­cess in the future.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed urged the university faculty to fo­cus on grooming students to become valuable mem­bers of society. He noted the increasing scarcity of good human beings in society, despite the abundance of engineers, doctors, and pro­fessionals.

The HEC chair empha­sized that teachers, rather than students, bear the re­sponsibility for the decline in society. It was stressed that everyone must ac­knowledge their role and fulfill their obligations to contribute to the betterment of society and the nation.