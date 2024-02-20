Two criminals killed in police ‘encounter’ near Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - Two accused involved in the murder of Ali Raza Hajanu were killed in a police encounter within the limits of Kotdiji police station on Monday.

SSP Khairpur Dr Samiullah Soomro formed five police teams to arrest the killers of Ali Raza who was recently kidnapped and later killed ruthlessly.

On Monday, a police team raided village Ali Bakhsh Hajanu, where an encounter took place between the police and the main accused, in which both the accused were killed. They were identified as Mir Murta­za Karim Wasan, son of Karim Dino Wasan, resident of village Jam Karim Dino Wasan near Kotdeji, and Parvez Ahmed, son of Gul Mohammad Haja­nu, the resident of Gharibabad Rind.

The police also claimed to have recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and some bullets from the pos­session of the accused. SSP Khair­pur has announced an award of Rs500,000 and appreciation certifi­cates for the police party that took part in the encounter.

YOUTH ENDS LIFE BY SHOOTING HIMSELF IN KHAIRPUR

A 17-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in Mohalla Shaheedabad But­tro in Khairpur city on Monday.

According to details, after being dejected over some petty issues, the youth, Ghazi Khan Soomro, son of a policeman Mehboob Ali Soomro, opened fire on him with a pistol at home in Khairpur. As a result, he suf­fered severe injuries. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Khairpur for treat­ment, where he died.