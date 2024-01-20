CEC Raja takes notice of attack on PPP candidate's office in Lahore

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday took notice of the attack on the office of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Lahore's Sattoo Katla area.

According to details, PPP's candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar's office was attacked by a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) on Friday morning in Lahore.

The party spokesperson said that Khokhar's office, who is contesting the February 8 general elections from the PP-162 constituency, was attacked on Friday morning by unknown persons.

"The banners on the gate were burned after catching fire from the petrol bombs while the attackers stole the chairs and other things," added the spokesperson.

He added that Khokhar's son filed an application at the Township Police Station. The police said that they would take legal action against the attackers after investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) spokesperson said that they have been ordered to register a first information report (FIR) after a complaint by the PPP.

He added that the inspector general of Punjab has also been issued directions in this regard.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack, saying that targeting the election office of the candidate was "open terrorism". He said that the Lahore police were biased for not registering the FIR of the incident.

Bilawal also condemned the firing incident that took place in Gulshan-e-Buner on PPP's Agha Rafiullah's corner meeting. The incident left four people injured.

"Targeting the election campaigns of PPP candidates in Lahore and Karachi is worrisome," said Bilawal, adding that the people with respond to these tactics by voting for 'arrow' on February 8.

PM forms high-level committee for election security

On Thursday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar formed a high-level committee to oversee security for the elections as political actors voiced concerns about the law and order situation.

Last week, an independent candidate running for the provincial assembly was killed alongside two aides when his car was hit by a spray of gunfire as he campaigned in the province, police said.



Meanwhile on Tuesday, in an order issued by his office, caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar warned “there have been multiple reports of attacks on candidates” running for the election.

Some have been “kidnapped in broad daylight”, he said, describing it as a “rising tide of crime”.