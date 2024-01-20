Distribution of uniforms among cops continues

ISLAMABAD - The distribution of uniform among the officers and cops of Islamabad Capital Police is continuing in capital city, informed a police spokesman on Friday. He said, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a distribution of uniforms among its personnel. This initiative aims to ensure a uniform and smart appearance of all officers and officials. The distribution process is currently underway, with uniforms being distributed to 4,000 officers and personne