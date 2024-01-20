Saturday, January 20, 2024
Distribution of uniforms among cops continues

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The distribution of uniform among the officers and cops of Islamabad Capital Police is continuing in capi­tal city, informed a police spokes­man on Friday. He said, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police have initiated a distribution of uniforms among its personnel. This initiative aims to ensure a uniform and smart appear­ance of all officers and officials. The distribution process is currently underway, with uniforms being dis­tributed to 4,000 officers and per­sonne

