Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sin­dhi Friday issued directives for ac­commodating those teachers serving in Islamabad under the Federal Di­rectorate of Education (FDE) for more than 20 years on wedlock policy. The minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of teachers serving on deputation in FDE from provinces, said a press release. Madad Ali Sindhi said that teachers that have served in the capital for more than 20 years through the wedlock policy would be regularised in FDE.